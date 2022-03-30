It’s not too late for Acholi MPs to reconsider stand

Since the passing of Jacob Oulanyah nearly ten days ago, Ugandans of all political shade, tribe and tongue have given frightening outpourings of bitterness at their circumstances. The Speaker emeritus, who always insisted on addressing everyone—subordinates inclusive—with utmost humility, was expected to unite the nation in death. Instead, cleavages—old and new—have come to light.

There is no doubt that Oulanyah would have taken exception to the cavalier attitude currently on display. The fallen Speaker always brought a dash of care and thoughtfulness to his discourse. Speaking with great power and eloquence after winning the Speakership last year, Oulanyah asked legislators to “resolve from the outset that our supreme guiding star…[be] the enduring interests of the people of Uganda.”

The Omoro County legislator would go to encourage fellow lawmakers to disabuse themselves of prioritising personal interests. The national interests, he added, should “ring true to all of us without exception.” Yet as inflationary pressures buffet Ugandans from side to side, there has been a clearly more nuanced drama to be made of a section of legislators to whose conscience Oulanyah unreservedly appealed last year.

The Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) greeted news of Oulanyah’s death by parroting suspicions that there was foul play. Earlier, Oulanyah’s father—Nathan Okori—and the Acholi paramount chief—Rwot David Onen Acana II—had put an asterisk on “natural causes” being what claimed the tenth person to serve as the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda. Like Mr Okori and the Acholi paramount chief, the APG has since quietened down.

Yesterday, we exclusively revealed that the APG will split Shs312.9m. The parliamentary group’s chair, Anthony Akol (FDC) in a terse reply to questions around the purpose of the funds opted to equivocate. The ambiguity, perhaps, speaks to the interests of the APG being more personal than national. Little wonder, the allocation of money set to be spent on “unspecified operations” has been met with scepticism.

The horror of Ugandans—who were recently told by their Finance minister to substitute soap with pawpaw leaves so as to deal with soaring commodity prices—is raw. Superfluous expenditure will only compound the underlying outrage. If lawmakers have a duty of care to their constituents, those whose umbrella body is APG ought to know that placing personal interests ahead of national interests—at a time such as this—leaves them in an untenable position.