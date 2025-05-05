Jobs problem: More still needs to be done

President Museveni marked this year’s Labour Day by announcing a significant milestone that more than 10.5 million Ugandans are now employed, with most of these jobs driven by the private sector. This paints a promising picture for a country grappling with high unemployment and underemployment, especially among the youth. But beneath the surface of these figures lies a more complex reality, one that demands deeper scrutiny than just statistical celebration. The President pointed out agriculture as a sector with unlimited potential, tying employment growth to initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the four-acre model. He argues that wealth creation through agriculture will be the cornerstone of job growth, estimating that Uganda could generate over 100 million jobs if its 40 million acres of arable land were fully utilised. However, this optimism glosses over key barriers such as limited access to land, inadequate inputs, poor infrastructure, and market constraints, which have kept many Ugandans, especially youth and women, from benefiting fully from agriculture-led development.

More troubling is the disconnect between employment numbers and job quality. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, many workers are still trapped in precarious jobs, some earning as little as Shs3,000 per day, without contracts, job security, or access to social protections. This issue has repeatedly been raised by labour unions and workers, who have called for a minimum wage, calls that President Museveni has consistently rejected, citing fears of scaring away investors. This position may boost investor confidence in the short-term, but it risks entrenching poverty wages and widening inequality in the long run. Museveni’s emphasis on job creation over decent work further deepens the divide. While more jobs are needed, especially for the 5.2 million youth who are Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET), quality must not be sacrificed for quantity.

Additionally, the continued privileging of scientists over arts professionals in public service pay raises fuels an unfair and unsustainable hierarchy in Uganda’s labour force. Efforts to improve infrastructure and reduce electricity and transport costs are commendable and necessary. However, the labour market requires a comprehensive reform agenda, one that includes strengthening labour rights, implementing a fair minimum wage, expanding skills training, and ensuring inclusive access to productive resources. President Museveni is right to want wealth to create jobs. But for that wealth to be meaningful, it must be equitably shared, and the dignity of labour must be respected. Uganda’s workers deserve more than statistics. They deserve security, fairness, and a future that works for all.



