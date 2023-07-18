Judiciary must rethink court break provisions

The court system in Uganda remains in crisis, with the enormous backlog that has traditionally gummed up its processes largely blamed on staff shortages.

As per the latest annual Judiciary report, there are currently a little over 50,000 cases waiting to be heard. Nearly 20,000 of these are in the High Court circuits, where the vast bulk of offences are tried.

With the futility of combating the long queue for justice becoming clearer, the judiciary top brass has done one of two things. It has, for one, found it necessary to impress upon Ugandans the benefits of alternatives to dispute or conflict resolution such as arbitration and mediation.

Oblivious of its own limits, which are considerable, the judiciary has also thrown its weight behind proposals to increase the numbers of the justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and High Court.

Last year, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs ministry tabled cabinet proposals that could see the Supreme Court justices swell from 11 to 21. The Court of Appeal, which doubles as the Constitutional Court, could balloon to 56 justices from 15. Elsewhere, judges in the High Court circuits will shoot up to 151 from 83 if the green light is given.

We share the reservations of some observers about an expanded bench across the board sparing inhabitants of this country the visitations of the logjam of cases. Previously, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has been rather categorical about the lack of manpower occasioning the backlog in both the upper bench and lower bench.

The in-tray of the Supreme Court whose volume of work is not as dizzying as the workhorse that is the High Court, however, tells its own story. The Judiciary’s annual performance report for Financial Year 2021/2022 put the backlog in Uganda’s apex court at 49.2 percent, with only 335 out of 686 cases handled.

The sheer number of days that are twice annually lost to court vacation does not endear the Judiciary to many. Not least those that strongly believe the arc of Uganda takes a long time to bend towards justice. While the Judiciary has always been persistent in its defence that its judges are always hard at work during court vacation, writing judgments, among others, it ends up collapsing from its own contradictions.

Based on anecdotal evidence, observers have come to the conclusion that not even an expansion of both the upper and lower benches will address the logjam of cases. This is, especially so if the Judiciary continues being rather generous with its vacations. On this, we agree.

Provided for by the Judicature Act, a court vacation, which must be taken, is a period between the end of one term of court and the start of another. At the surface, it looks harmless, even well-intentioned. In fact, recharging batteries in any profession is a time-honoured practice.

The sheer number of days off that are extended to our justices is, however, a bad look especially when set against the huge backlog of cases. The sooner responsible authorities wake up to this cold truth, the better.

