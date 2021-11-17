Kampala attacks demand better of us

A bomb squad member of the Uganda police prepares to detonate a suspicious box wrapped with a ribbon, on a fence near the Central Police Station in Kampala, Uganda, on November 16, 2021. PHOTO/BADRU KATUMBA/AFP

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Security
  • Our view:  The gloomy realities of these events should remind us that no one is safe, that security is a collective responsibility, that we must be vigilant.
  • Most importantly, that those in charge of this country are held accountable.
     

By now you know that Kampala was hit by a number of explosions yesterday. Police has confirmed that these were domestic terror attacks. Clear details of the impact are likely to be properly ascertained after weeks.  

