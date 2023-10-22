Kampala floods: We need pro-activeness

Last week, people who attempted to travel to eastern Uganda via the main Kampala-Jinja highway were stranded for hours in Kyambogo. A section of the road had gotten flooded, thanks to heavy rains that had on that had occurred earlier in the day.

On Monday roads in industrial area and other parts of Kampala got flooded because it had rained.

The problem is that this has been happening every year. The cost in terms of time lost, businesses lost or damage to property over time has never been quantified.

That the floods recur is a very big indictment on the part of those responsible for making and maintaining our roads. The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), the Uganda Road Fund (URF) and the Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) have been sleeping on the job. They must wake up.

KCCA officials have over the years pointed “poor quality soils” as one of the factors fuelling the flooding. The soils, they have always told us, cannot absorb rainwater. What solution did we come up with since we found that out?

KCCA at the same time suggested that while there was a need to construct secondary drainages to ease pressure on primary drainage channels like the Nakivubo Channel, an upgrade of the drainage system could not be done because studies to guide the Authority on how to go about the upgrade had not been done. Well, a study on the drainage master plan for Kampala was completed in 2017. Why has it never been implemented?

We appreciate the populace’s continued dumping of plastics and waste in the channels and encroachment on wetlands and watcher catchment areas has not helped, but what have the authorities done to check this?

Kampala needs pro-activeness on the part of those responsible for our roads and decisiveness on the part of the political leadership of the city.

Unra, URF and KCCA must quit the fire brigade approach to maintenance. Programmes to regularly clean and de-silt the drainages must be put in place.

The political leadership too should quit the populism. Every attempt at cleaning up the city and organising it has been sacrificed at the altar of political expedience. Bylaws that would have helped to fight littering and dumping of waste cannot be implemented in the same way that organising the boda-boda industry or eviction of encroachers from road and railway reserves could not be implemented.