Karamoja must take advantage of new era

The dust on the Karamoja iron sheets saga is yet to settle – of course, it shouldn’t until the culprits are brought to book. But where many a time a major scandal in this part of the world is doused cold and blanketed with another public interest scandal, in Karamoja a cement factory in the excess of Shs1 trillion has given residents hope of a bright future.

The devil took iron sheets from the Karimojong but the gods have blessed them with cement. The allegory would be complete but for the stolen mabati. For now, having concrete walls underneath thatched roofing will not be that bad for Karamoja.

The China West Cement Limited factory is the game changer for the region that is endowed with minerals such as limestone, marble and gold. For years, there have been rumours that the minerals were being exploited. Indeed, some of the major cement producers in the country ferried limestone from Karamoja.

But with the new firm, one of the major minerals in the sub-region will no longer be a subject of loose talk about how it is being exploited. The China West Cement says it will produce 6,000 tonnes of clinker and cement starting in two years.

Clinker, produced from limestone, is the major ingredient in cement production. This value addition development is a major leap for the cement production sector not only in the country but also beyond.

The President has ordered a tenfold powerline development and promised to boost the road network by tarmacking major roads in the sub-region. Added to jobs and a sharp rise in amenities such as health and education, there is just so much that Karamoja can rub their palm for.

However, it is not enough to just rub the palm and look into the horizons; the locals must position themselves to harness the immense potentials of the industrialisation they are seeing develop before them.

Considered one of the most backward regions in the country, Karamoja must change with the times ticking at them. Two years might be coming too soon for many to get in there but there are many other ways the locals can make the most of what is coming to them.

Where possible, they should lay down the guns and hold onto the supply end of the production chain. And while at it, area leaders should move fast and work – in conjunction with the central government – on policies related to mineral exploitation. Accountability for mineral wealth is a challenge in economies like Uganda and so given the location of this factory, there is a need for vigilance to ensure the investor stays in their concession area and conforms to assigned activities.