Kasese parents need reassurance, not threats

Uganda is still grieving the death of 43 innocent souls that were lost when suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District last Saturday.

In a statement the following day, President Museveni, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, described the attack as “desperate, cowardly, terrorist action”.

There has since been a flurry of military activity in the area, with the President promising more security deployment in the south of the Rwenzori Mountain to eliminate any gaps exploited by the ADF.

Following the attack, parents in Kasese were quick to pick their children from neighbouring schools, fearing other possible attacks.

The Karambi Secondary School deputy head teacher, Mr Samson Papa, for instance, explained that they released learners to go back home on Saturday after the incident.

“Parents were all tensed up and they put us under immense pressure after learning that our sister secondary school had been attacked,” Mr Papa said. And the sentiment was re-echoed by others within the community.

However, in the following days officials from both the central and local governments ordered the schools to reopen, or face punitive action, in total disregard of the fears the parents, learners and school owners have. The communities in Kasese have legitimate fears. Local leaders and residents have questioned how security and intelligence agencies failed to detect and prevent the attack after it emerged that the attackers hibernated in the community for two days before striking.

The army leadership has also said the suspected rebels were able to sneak into the country from neighbouring DR Congo, were they are currently based, because of the porous borders between the two countries. A situation that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

With Security minister Maj Gen (rtd) Jim Muhwezi saying an investigation is currently underway and promising tough action if it is found that there were security lapses, but quickly pointing out that for now “there were no intelligence loopholes”, some parents will naturally not be in a hurry to send their children back to school.

Security officials have since come up with guidelines to ensure safety of schools and learners. They include encouraging school owners to employ trained security personnel; avoid single deployment of security guards; and asking students to report all suspicious people to relevant authorities.

But given the images that we have seen of the massacre at Mpondwe-Lhubiriha SS – and the reasons as to why it was not detected and stopped – what parents and learners need from government for now is reassurance and concrete action that such an attack will not happen again. The last thing they want right now is another threat, this time from government.

