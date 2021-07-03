Katumba shooting: Kudos police, let law take its course

Our view: For now, the law enforcers have done their part, but due process must be followed for justice to be served. Due process requires that legal matters be resolved according to established rules and principles.

In what sounded like a Hollywood movie script, Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP), Maj Gen Paul Lokech, recounted to the media on Thursday how suspects in the failed assassination attempt of Gen Katumba Wamala were apprehended.

A joint security team led by Police Crime Intelligence personnel locked down three zones in Kawempe Division, Kampala, for more than six hours as they combed the area to arrest the suspects.

Police named them as Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka, Hussein Wahab Lubwama alias Master, Siriman Kisambira, alias Mukwasi, Mustafa Kawawa Ramadan, alias Amin, alias Musa, Muhammad Kagugube, alias Bafumoya.

The country had woken up to the shocking news of the attempted assassination of the Works minister on the morning of June 1.

His daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo did not survive. They were killed instantly by the volley of bullets that were fired at the four-star General’s official car.

This case was going to be added to the number of high-profile killings that have never been resolved.

But the Deputy IGP’s revelations on Thursday show that our security forces have the competence to carry out complex investigations and resolve crimes.

For now, the law enforcers have done their part, but due process must be followed for justice to be served.

Due process requires that legal matters be resolved according to established rules and principles.

Already, the death of Lubwama in police custody not only raises some questions, but is also a big blow to the investigations.

Lubwama, who one should have expected to have been physically restrained, succumbed to injuries after he was shot in the head after he reportedly turned violent and even disarmed a policeman.

The suspects might appear guilty in the eyes of many, but its only court with the right to determine that after a fair hearing. Even as suspects, the accused have rights and freedoms that are inherent as stipulated under Article 20 of the Constitution.

They have a right to be taken to court as soon as possible but in any case, not later than 48 hours from the time of her arrest. Their next of kin, lawyers and personal doctors should be allowed reasonable access to them by the security forces.

We understand that the suspects could have been involved in previous killings of senior officers, but the law should be allowed to take its course uninhibited.

