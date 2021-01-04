KCCA FC must not repeat Kigali mistakes

By Editor More by this Author

A mid the cover of the festive season and Covid-19, elite sport was ongoing unlike many other sectors that still face major hindrances.

Among those competitions were the Confederations of African Football (Caf) club competitions – the Champions League and Confederations Cup – that were scheduled for December 22-23.

KCCA FC, Uganda’s most successful club of the recent past, were required to make the short trip to Rwanda to face AS Kigali for Confederations Cup encounter.

Prior to the trip, KCCA, like all teams across needed to return negative Covid-19 tests. That’s when the chaos started. Many of the players and the coaching returned positive tests.

However, the club was able to raise the prerequisite 15 players to travel to Kigali. Upon arrival, a further two were found positive. Caf called off the game as the team had only 13.

As per the rules, Caf awarded the game to AS Kigali by a 2-0 default score line. Now, there is a return leg on Wednesday. KCCA need to win 3-0 to progress to the next round.

After that first leg, the club chief executive officer Anisha Muhoozi released a statement explaining the tasks that proved insurmountable. Another confession this week is the last thing she would want.

The most important thing now is to have the game played to its completion. While these are difficult times for everyone, KCCA dropped the ball the first time.

Players weren’t kept in a ‘bubble’ or camp. Even if the club is certain of the challenges they would face, players and staff were allowed to go home and interact with their families and communities.

That put, everyone is at risk of catching the virus repeatedly. You sense it was inevitable that someone was going to end up on the wrong side. Many did.

Barely a fortnight later, have the same challenges sufficed? Upon the return from the “Land of a Thousand Hills” on December 24, the players returned to their ‘normal lives.’

That meant that nothing had changed and no lesson learnt from the Kigali debacle, at least not everything.

At the end of last week, KCCA players and staff did their Covid-19 tests and were supposed to report to camp on Saturday. Then, they cannot leave until Wednesday night.

It has to be perfect this time. The club must lock out the world and repeatedly disinfect the hotel and training facilities for the duration of the camp.

Yes, these aren’t routine procedures but we live in unreal times and being extra careful should now be in KCCA’s DNA lest the tie is decided without sweat. That would hurt, so bad.

