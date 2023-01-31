Knowledge is power

The story in which Mr Richard Tumwine filed a case in court against Ms Fortunate Kyarikunda for breach of promise to marry him has made a few rounds on different platforms. It is certainly a case that has caused debate.

While it is not unusual to hear stories about women changing their minds over marrying a man who had paid fees, or anything else, it is unusual to find such a case in court. Much to people’s surprise, Mr Tumwine actually won the case and Ms Kyarikunda was asked to pay the full amount he spent on her fees as well as general damages for the psychological anguish he had gone through.

This type of case is exactly why citizens need to arm themselves with information and understand the existing laws before they enter into agreements they are not willing to be bound by.

Over the years, in this country, there have been many bills that have been made Acts while in other cases, amendments on various Acts have been made. All the laws of this land hold power and while there might not be as many people willing or brave enough to take on the sometimes long arduous process of going to court, some like Mr Tumwine have done so and shocked those like Ms Kyarikunda who find themselves at the wrong end of the door. This piece is not to debate or discuss the merits of demerits of the case.

Rather it is to urge Ugandans to acquaint themselves with the law, especially when it has been freshly made.

People also need to be careful about the types of agreements they get into. They must understand all the details however long or short and should get help should they find difficulty in making sense of some of the clauses or words.

This applies even for agreements or contracts agreed to on the internet where companies provide such to be signed off before one can use their product. People should not be forced into signing what they do not want or are not comfortable with.

They should check more than once that they have read every part of the contract and understand what they are getting into. Having witnesses to sign in addition, is also helpful as long as the witness is someone you trust and not one who has been forced upon you or hurriedly got to facilitate the process.