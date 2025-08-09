Kudos to Apac for big strides in malaria fight

This week, Daily Monitor newspaper ran a story highlighting the strides that Apac District is making in combating malaria. Recently included on the list of the 105 hard-hit districts that would benefit from the first roll-out of the new malaria vaccine by the Ministry of Health, the district registered a drop in the malaria prevalence rate from 77 percent in April to 66.4 percent in August.

District officials attribute the drop in the disease, which is the second leading cause of death in Lango sub-region after hypertension (High Blood Pressure), to the malaria vaccine and the use of insecticide-treated nets. This might not be a big drop, but it is a positive step in the right direction, especially after a deliberate effort.

According to the 2024 World Malaria Report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said there were 11 million more malaria cases compared to the previous year, and that Ethiopia and Nigeria recorded their highest death tolls from the disease since 2015. There were 263 million cases of the mosquito-borne disease and nearly 600,000 deaths worldwide last year.

The WHO report said Africa accounted for 95 percent of global malaria deaths. Most of the victims were children under five years of age. The disease claims approximately 273 lives daily, translating into an annual death toll of 70,000 to 100,000 people. At 478 cases per 1,000 people per year, according to WHO, Uganda’s malaria incidence rate is one of the highest globally.

Malaria symptoms can start within 10 to 15 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito, but it can take up to a year for them to show. While malaria traditionally affects children under the age of five and pregnant women, its impact has expanded to older children, adolescents, and even adults. Between March 2020 and 2024, malaria fatalities in Uganda exceeded 50,000, compared to around 5,000 deaths caused by Covid-19 during the same period.

To counter the seriousness of malaria, the government and development partners have come up with a raft of measures, including the distribution of free insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, effective water management, timely diagnosis, and treatment, with vaccination being the latest on the list.

As the progress in Apac District shows, these measures, if followed properly, can lead to reduction in malaria that kills 16 Ugandans daily and causes an estimated annual economic loss of Shs2.4 trillion due to treatment costs and work time lost.

As the country prepares for the September-October-November rain season, which creates favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes, we appeal to the public to adhere to the measures set up by the Ministry of Health.