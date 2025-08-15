Kudos to Hoima District for progress in fight against maternal deaths

More often than not, the news from our healthcare sector is grim and spells a sector that is failing more than it is healing the country’s sick. That is why every spark of progress and success must be celebrated and lessons taken seriously to enable duplicity of said success. This week, the Ministry of Health’s Institutional Maternal Mortality and Perinatal Mortality Rate Report was released. The report showed that Hoima District is the top performer in Bunyoro Sub-region in the battle against maternal mortality, recording zero maternal deaths during the 2024/2025 Financial Year, according to a report from the Ministry of Health. The district registered no maternal deaths out of 5,961 deliveries during 2024/2025 period and also performed better than other districts in perinatal mortality.

In contrast, other districts in Bunyoro Sub-region reported higher maternal and perinatal mortality rates.

The region, which includes nine districts, recorded a total of 63 maternal deaths. Hoima’s performance is worth celebrating, and the district should be recognised for this excellent service. However, beyond applause and release of the report, lessons must be taken. Stakeholders must mine this success to find out what caused it and how it can be extended to other districts and regions, and what gaps still exist that fuel poor performance. Dr Lawrence Tumusiime, acting district health officer in Hoima, attributed their success to a collaborative effort among various stakeholders and several targeted interventions introduced by the district.

He points out that this included community engagement with local leaders, religious figures, and influencers who encouraged pregnant women to attend antenatal care.

And the report showed the results of this collaboration, with antenatal care coverage standing at 98.3 percent with many women seeking early delivery services at health facilities. Other initiatives included working closely with traditional birth attendants, training them as referral agents and strengthened integrated community outreach programmes to deliver maternal and child health services across all 14 sub-counties and town councils in the district. There were also community outreaches and immunisation campaigns, advocating for mothers to deliver at health centres. The availability of a fully functional theatre at Kigorobya Health Centre IV reduced the need for referrals to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, allowing more women to give birth at the facility.