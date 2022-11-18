Kudos to Masaka leader for blocking sale of wetland  

On Wednesday, this newspaper reported that police in Masaka City had arrested a Local Council (LC) chairperson on the orders of the Resident City Commissioner (RCC).

This followed a tip off by vigilant residents of Sserinya Village who alerted authorities that the chairperson was apportioning plots of land in Katenga wetland and selling them to buyers.

The vigilance of the Sserinya locals should be commended, and the Masaka City authorities should equally be applauded for their swiftness and decisive action. Unfortunately, however, the story of Sserinya is a rare case in a country that encroachment on wetlands goes on in an industrial scale.

Wetland encroachment, according to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), goes on in the form of settlement, agriculture, dumping of murram and draining. A 2015 report by Nema indicates that the most affected protected arears have been used for human activity such as farming, construction of structures and dumping of waste.

According to the wetland mapping exercise of 2008, wetland resources were noted to have reduced from 15 percent in 1994 to 10.9 percent of Uganda’s area.

It must be noted that government has over the years tried to protect wetlands through activities such as demarcation of critical ones, restoration, extending grants to districts, formulation of policies, laws and setting up an environment police.

However, Uganda’s biggest problem is the selective application of these environment laws. While authorities in Masaka could have arrested a village leader for encroaching on a wetland, an investor in Kampala could have at same time been given land in a wetland.

Following the August floods in Mbale District and the surrounding areas that killed close to 30 people, the President issued new directives on wetland degradation.

Weeks earlier, during the 2022/2023 financial year Budget speech, the President had ordered all encroachers get out of wetlands, saying there would be no negotiations with encroachers.

We need to build on this renewed momentum by government to save our wetlands. To begin with, all titles on wetlands should be cancelled. At the beginning of 2019, government resolved to cancel titles in wetlands, but three years later we are still singing the same song. The process should be handled with urgency.

The restoration of wetlands also needs to be handled with urgency. Disasters such as that we saw in Mbale City can be averted if the destroyed wetlands are allowed to regenerate.

Finally, corrupt government officials who parcelled the wetlands to private developers must be dealt with firmly. Only then will it send out a message that we mean business when it comes to protecting our wetlands.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.