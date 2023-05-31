Lack of due diligence reflects badly on govt

Rogue elements ought to be brought to book to produce the necessary deterrent effect.

The proverbial slap on the wrist that culprits are currently met with only serves to perpetuate the bad, ugly and everything in between.

The revelation that the government came within a whisker of taking out a Shs2.1 trillion (€500m) loan with a Shylock has dealt a blow to the Finance ministry’s credibility.

While the ministry realised its act of sheer folly at the 11th hour, after initially taking leave of its collective senses, the close shave has prompted criticisms of a lackadaisical approach to carry out due diligence.

Members of the House committee on the National Economy have since recommended that the ministry’s policy wonks responsible for the embarrassment be reprimanded.

Such punitive action, while welcome, is sure not to insulate the country against lightning striking twice.

As countless Auditor General reports and governance experts have pointed out, the curious exposure of the government to high-risk is commonplace.

The disgraceful disregard of time-honoured values and traditions has well and truly left the country falling more and more into an abyss of despair. This as the country’s growing portfolio of non-concessional loans yanks public debt north of Shs80 trillion.

While our national motto is persistent in its urging that we serve the interests of only God and the country, it is clearly evident that—for some—this is hardly the case.

The standards of transparency are not consistently met by some government functionaries. Curious decisions are often met with insufficient documentation explaining why a firm was chosen for a particular job or made a beneficiary of a subvention.

Loan requests are rarely brought to the House for scrutiny in time.

Consequently, lawmakers fail to check the fine print of requests not least because time constraints constrict their oversight role.

As a matter of fact, shenanigans such as cronyism—where companies with the ear of high-profile government functionaries get the green light—are manifold.

Similarly, troubling episodes where paperwork for some contracts are written retrospectively or there is absence of clarity on why a contract could not be put out to competition continue to dominate.

Since such shenanigans are pernicious in their consequences, we recommend the conduct of an official financial inspection that does more than name and shame.

Rogue elements ought to be brought to book to produce the necessary deterrent effect.

The proverbial slap on the wrist that culprits are currently met with only serves to perpetuate the bad, ugly and everything in between.

How else would you explain the fact that a syndicated loan with Standard Chartered Bank was allowed to fall through without much of any eyebrow being raised!

Or indeed the insatiable appetite for risky borrowing that lawmakers on the House committee of National Economy likened to a “Ponzi scheme.”

Clearly, the government has its work cut out.