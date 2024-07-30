Leaders need not to own elective seats

Thanksgiving ceremonies, anniversaries and marriages among other functions that attract a sizeable number of people, are common in Uganda.

It is also at such ceremonies that speakers spill the beans on private interactions, their dilemmas, and struggles while some use such avenues to explain themselves.

At the weekend, Internal Affairs minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire reminded the public that Luweero Bush War veterans fought for democracy. On July 13, he urged leaders to be accountable and to stop confusing demand for accountability with hate speech.

In Mitooma, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa’s family held a thanksgiving ceremony that included unveiling a Shs2.7b church on Sunday.

Mr Tayebwa’s boss, Speaker Anita Among, responded to the “March to Parliament” protestors who demanded her resignation over corruption allegations.

“I resign and go where?” Ms Among asked, adding, “I am still around, when you see demonstrations that are in town (Kampala)… they are self-seekers.”

Confidently, Ms Among also told guests that she did not want to cling on power and that she would hand over to her “young brother Thomas [Mr Tayebwa]”. Is it that the election results for the Speaker of Parliament in 2026 and 2031 are pre-determined or Ms Among is entitled and or has a war chest to ensure sure wins?

A few days earlier, local publications reported that President Museveni had reversed the reappointment of Prof Eli Katunguka as board chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), citing illegalities.

Prof Katunguka, instead of members of the NCHE, had recommended himself for reappointment and President Museveni had okayed it in March this year.

Unknown to Prof Katunguka, Prof Mary Okwakol and other members of NCHE, as this newspaper reported last month, notified the President of the rules and regulations that had been flouted. Education minister and First Lady Janet Museveni sought guidance from the Attorney General, who said Prof Katunguka’s direct approach to the President Museveni and Education minister for re-appointment was illegal. President Museveni has now called for the right process to be followed.

At Mr Tayebwa’s function, President Museveni was the chief guest. He did not, however, call out the head of Parliament on her statements that border on entitlement and a must have after the 2026 General Election.

Is it possible that Ms Among will receive petitions from those demanding her resignation, removal of backbench parliamentary commissioners for taking a total of Shs1.7b in service awards, reduction in the number of lawmakers, among others, in good faith?

Her deputy, who halted debate on the “March to Parliament” protests last Tuesday, said he cannot go on a petition expedition because there are procedures on how the public can petition the House.

