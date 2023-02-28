Leaders should focus, reflect on their calling

The last few days have seen some bishops being elected and consecrated in different parts of the country.

On Saturday, February 25, the House of Bishops elected Rev Can Godfrey Mbitse as the third bishop of Muhabura Diocese. The next day, Sunday, saw the fifth bishop of Mukono Diocese, Rt Rev Enos Kiito Kagodo, consecrated at Bishop’s Senior Secondary School in Mukono Town. Other men of God have been recently (in January) elected, including those for North Karamoja and North Kigezi, while others have been ordained, including eight new priests in Kasaana-Luweero Diocese.

It is our hope that these new leaders will work to inspire hope and faithful following of God in their churches, and to do the works that they are mandated to. Indeed after Rev Mbitse had been elected, many, including former State minister for Regional Cooperation, Dr Philemon Mateke, said they were confident that he would settle differences and be able to unite the camps that were created during the succession process.

It is a sad thing when matters of faith become ugly and are bared for all to see. Many dioceses in the country have seen churches being split into different factions over fights for who would take over the seat once it fell vacant.

Some of these fights have turned quite nasty – the one for the seat of the Kumi Bishop early last year is still fresh in our minds.

Leaders are given a higher calling, especially those in the church because more is expected of them.

Congregants expect their leaders to follow the teachings of the Bible and to be exemplary before them, to unite where disagreements are, to sacrifice where no one is willing to, to seek the good of their congregation rather their own good first. They should be able to call out corruption in their communities, not to favour the richer members of their churches, and to seek and provide help for the vulnerable such as orphans, widows and the disabled.

It is our hope that these newly chosen bishops and all the rest who will come after them, shall lead in showing the people a better way. At the end of the day, the power that is given to them is not to be used in favour of themselves but for those they lead.