Let marble impact Karamoja positively

Excavators pluck the marble from the quarry.

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Marble discovery.
  • Our view: Just as we have argued before, it is well-defined that both Karamoja, its people and the Central government deserve its share of mineral wealth. The burden is on officials in the Energy ministry to ensure these stakeholders are not cheated.

Reports of the discovery of huge marble deposits in Karamoja’ is great news. See Daily Monitor, November 2, 2021. The geologists say the quantities are substantial, with much more to expect, and with a single sample site able to run a cement factory up to 20 years. 

