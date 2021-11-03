Let marble impact Karamoja positively

Reports of the discovery of huge marble deposits in Karamoja’ is great news. See Daily Monitor, November 2, 2021. The geologists say the quantities are substantial, with much more to expect, and with a single sample site able to run a cement factory up to 20 years.

Equally commendable is the urgent pace at which government is moving to actualize this project. Already, the government’s development arm, the Uganda Development Corporation, has announced 13 holes mapped for drilling. Moreover, minister of State for Minerals, Mr Peter Lokeris, says he is ready to issue an exploration licence to investors willing to exploit and establish a cement factory in Karamoja within a fortnight! To reinforce these moves, the district has showed great goodwill as it has surrendered 221 acres of land secured for setting up a cement factory.

Without a doubt, these are outstanding developments for a region, which is hard-to-reach and disadvantaged in many ways. Nevertheless, there have been previous reports that raw minerals extracted from Karamoja are not benefitting its people and local governments. This newspaper has previously reported that how government has previously impounded up to 80 trucks with raw minerals from Karamoja (Daily Monitor, August 4, 2020).

At the time, the Minerals Protection Unit, and Karamoja regional minerals inspector Gerald Enaku, had said more than 100 trucks cart away tons of these limestone and marble minerals daily. The trucks reportedly carry no documentation from the line Energy ministry. The report also said the minerals are ferried away to feed factories in Tororo, Jinja, and Kapeka districts.

What the government needs to do is to see through Minister Lokeris’ promise that in the next six months, government will be setting up a marble processing factory in Moroto. This is the kind of development that we’ve always pushed for, namely to give Karamoja its share or royalty from the raw mineral wealth.

The law is very clear on the Liability of mineral dealers for payment of royalties as set in Sections 70, 71, and 98 of the Mining Act, 2003. Section 98(2) on Royalties says: “Royalty shall be shared by the Government, Local Government and owners or lawful occupiers of land subject to mineral rights in the manner specified in the Second Schedule to this Act”.

From above, just as we have argued before, it is well-defined that both Karamoja, its people and the Central government deserve its share of mineral wealth. The burden is on officials in the Energy ministry to ensure these stakeholders are not cheated.











