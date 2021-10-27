Let’s all pay heed to terror warnings

The issue: Bomb blasts Our view: We all need to keep our guard up in the face of warnings on terror, even when nothing comes of them. Let’s remember the same terrorists have hit us hard before when they caught us unawares and wreaked havoc in twin bombing at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kampala on July 11, 2010.

The bomb explosions on the outskirts of Kampala City on Saturday and another on Mbarara-bound bus on the Kampala-Masaka highway on Monday should serve as wake up calls to all of us. These twin bomb blasts were not unexpected because the United Kingdom last week warned that some terrorists were very likely to carry out indiscriminate attacks in Uganda.

The UK warned that such attacks could be in crowded public places such as hotels, which are visited by foreigners.

And true to the warnings, the bombs went off at Uncle Sam’s and Ronnie’s pork joints in Kawempe Division, Kampala, on Saturday, and two days later another exploded on Swift Safari bus at Lungala, Mpigi District.

Both blasts left at least two people dead, and scores injured.

In retrospect, it is sad that the police saw no need to “elevate the threat levels” after the categorical warning and after the twin bombing. The police’s immediate response implies two things; namely that the police had very good intelligence to dismiss the threats and not ready the public. Or that the police had no clue about how to react to the UK intelligence of an imminent terror attack.

But we now all know that this lackluster security approach has cost us at least two lives and scores of serious injuries.

In similar manner, the belated public security advisory by the Uganda Police Force’s spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, is absurd.

The Force’s warning that “in case of any suspicious behaviour or objects, the public is advised to call the police emergency numbers” is coming rather late. It’s a perfect case of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted!

Similarly, the current outreaches by the security agencies to the taxi and bus parks in Kampala’s central business district to institute anti-terrorism measures, should have come hot on the heels of warnings by the UK Counter Terrorism Policing, not after seven days and when the damage has been done.

In sum, we all need to keep our guard up in the face of warnings on terror, even when nothing comes of them. Let’s remember the same terrorists have hit us hard before when they caught us unawares and wreaked havoc in twin bombing at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kampala on July 11, 2010. Then, we counted more than 78 people dead and scores injured or maimed for life as fans watched the football World Cup finals hosted by South Africa. This is precisely why there must be no room for any complacency in the light of current warnings against the terrorists.

