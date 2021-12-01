Let’s be each other’s keeper

Police load caskets onto a truck following the raid on the palace of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere (inset) in 2016. PHOTO/ FILE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: National identity and outlook.
  • Our view:  It doesn’t have to be about negative events only, because we have, in so many instances, triumphed as a country.
  • We can clutch onto some of those collective unifying national aspirations too.

Like most of the tragedies that have befallen our country, November 26 and 27 passed quietly last week. The dates mark an assault by a joint force of the army and police when they attacked the palace of Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere in Kasese Town.

