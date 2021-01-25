Let’s build inclusive governance system 

By Editor More by this Author

Ugandans have been electing their leaders at various levels in a process that kicked off on January 11 with the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) polls for councillors at Sub-county/Town and Municipal Divisions.

On January 12, elections for SIGs councillors at municipal/city divisions were held followed by the voting for President, directly elected Members of Parliament and Woman MPs on January 14.

Ugandans were back at polling stations on January 20 to elect their Local Council 5

chairpersons/district councillors, city mayors/councillors.

Today is voting day for Municipal Mayors and Councillors, marking one of the last elections as few positions are left on the election calendar to be completed early next month.

The new leadership will then be sworn in as specified in the law. As the country prepares for a new term of office, the task ahead requires inclusiveness and tolerance.

This election has left the country more polarised given the widespread violence that characterised the campaigns.

Security forces used excessive force to quell protests, which led to loss of lives and injuries. Over 54 people were killed in the November riots in Kampala and other districts that broke out after National Unity Platform party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, was arrested while on the campaign trail in eastern Uganda. He was detained for flouting Covid-19 guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Electoral Commission to control the spread of the virus.

As we come to the end of the elections, we must recognise that there are grievances from different political parties that should not be wished away.

Political parties have members and a significant number of Ugandans voted for Opposition parties. Their voices should be heard because it matters in the governance of our nation.

Similarly, some people are still nursing injuries from election related violence. Some have suffered lifelong disabilities, like Ms Justine Namambo, 28, a mother, who was shot by security personnel in Mukono District during the protests and a bullet got stuck in her spine. While doctors at Mulago managed to remove the bullet, they said her chances of walking again are less than 5 per cent.

Many people were arrested during the campaigns. It is important that due process is observed and justice is served. More importantly, civil liberties should not be curtailed because it builds a supressed society, which leads to resentment. This is not healthy for democracy.

We must collectively build an inclusive governance system where the voices of Ugandans - from household level – are heard and included in the local and national governance development agenda. This is how we can positively transform our communities.



