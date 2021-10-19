Let’s consult widely on bail reforms

By EDITOR More by this Author

There was disquiet at the weekend after it emerged that Cabinet sitting at Kololo Independence Grounds had elected to amend the law to make it hard for judges to release suspects of capital offences.

Some lawmakers and human rights defenders condemned the ministers for backing what they viewed as draconian laws that would at the end of the day render judges unable to grant or deny bail.

The Uganda Law Society’s third quarter rule of law report released on Friday also said the move was tantamount to erasing the presumption of innocence, which is key in criminal law.At the heart of the matter are amendments to the 1995 Constitution and the Police Act to deny suspects of murder, rape, robbery, and treason, among others, bail or police bond.

In the proposals prepared for Cabinet consideration, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, among others, proposes that Article 23(6) (b) of the Constitution be amended to provide that a person accused of committing an offence triable by both the High Court and subordinate courts, shall not be granted bail until after 180 days or trial commencement, or when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discontinues proceedings, whichever is earlier.

He also seeks changes to Article 23(4) (b) and Section 25 of the Police Act, both of which require a suspect to be released on police bond if not charged in court within 48 hours.

The changes set out to qualify the period as “forty-eight business hours.” Whereas we appreciate that offenders found guilty of the charges deserve severe punishment, we disagree with the notion that such suspects ought not be given bail or police bond.

First, should we assume that authorities will have cock evidence on all suspects accused of such offences to deny them bail?

Secondly, history tells us that there have been several wrongful convictions in the country over the years and some are only realised after spending more than 10 years behind bars. We do not want to make the same errors even with bail.

Also, we have the benefit of available information that many of our investigations take ages to conclude on particular cases. Does the government now want to convince us that investigations into the said cases will be done fast? What would have changed?

Last, but not least, we live in a politically charged environment that is riddled with trumped up charges against people seen to be opposed to the establishment or those critical of the regime. Won’t some elements in government use that window against their political opponents or those they do not agree with?

Whereas it might be sweet to sing to the chorus of the demands of the sitting government, it might not be sweet music if the same law flips against you in the near future.

We call upon all stakeholders to sober up on this, take a deep view and approve the right thing. Otherwise, the future will judge us – all of us – harshly.