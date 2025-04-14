Let’s do all we can to stem drug abuse

An ongoing investigative story by the Nation Media Group has shed light on the alarming prevalence of drug abuse in Ugandan universities, revealing a crisis that threatens the very foundation of our higher education system.

The story highlights the ease with which students access illicit substances at very affordable prices, the devastating impact on their mental health, and the inadequacy of current measures to tackle the problem. The result of this has been a huge number of cases recorded at health facilities. For instance, the Ministry of Health indicates that the cases of substance (drug) use disorder among patients reported in health facilities between 2023 and 2024 was 11,491.

Accordingly, those aged 5-19 were 1,900, while those aged 20 years were 9,591.

This is a mirror of a cocktail of issues that law enforcers have had to grapple with. For instance, a total of 2,240 cases of narcotics/drugs were reported to the police in 2024 compared to 2,113 cases reported in 2023, giving a 6 percent increase in this crime category. Out of the total reported, 1,496 cases were taken to court, 264 cases were not proceeded with, while 480 cases were still under inquiry.

This means that the drugs being brought into the country are increasing.

As the government grapples with this complex issue, it is imperative that it takes a proactive and multifaceted approach to support universities – and by extension schools - in their fight against drug abuse. This is because drug abuse not only imperils the academic success and well-being of students but also undermines the integrity of our education system and the future of our nation.

We think that the government can provide universities with resources to develop and implement comprehensive substance abuse prevention and treatment programmes, including counseling services, peer support groups, and awareness campaigns. It can also collaborate with universities to establish and enforce robust policies and regulations to curb the supply and consumption of illicit substances on campus.

Relatedly, the government can foster partnerships between universities, parents, local communities, and law enforcement agencies to address the root causes of drug abuse and develop effective strategies for prevention and intervention. While at this, it can support research initiatives to better understand the scope and nature of drug abuse in universities, informing evidence-based policies and interventions.

The NMG story highlights the urgent need for collective action to address the drug abuse crisis in our universities. It is moments like this that the government can use information provided in the media to develop solutions to problems that are threatening the moral fabric of our society.