Let’s get to bottom of marks-for-sale scandal

On Thursday and Friday, our two lead stories were about marks-for-sale at some major universities in the country. The two exposé followed an undercover investigation at the oldest and biggest teaching institution, Makerere University, and Kyambogo University that took more than three months.

Core to the duo stories was that some of the lecturers could boldly and shamelessly solicit for bribes from the students in exchange for better grades.

They could accept to take a kick-back of as low as Shs50,000 from undisclosed places in Entebbe.

On Thursday, Makerere University management came out and called for those with information leading to the arrest of the lectures and students involved in this marks-for-sale corruption scheme, to pass it over to them in confidence.

If left unchecked, this vice will dangerously affect the country. Eventually we will end up with collapsing buildings because of quack civil engineers who bought their way to earning degrees; increased avoidable deaths as a result of poorly trained medical doctors, among other negative effects.

Given that the formal education system produces hundreds of thousands of the work force in the country, it’s our clarion call to the government to save this country from catastrophes that will happen as a result of half-baked professionals.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), as the regulator of institutions of higher learning, should interest itself in these shocking findings and crack a whip in a bid to save our beloved country.

The negative ramifications of this sale-for-marks scheme will affect all of us in one way or the other.

So, let us arrest this early enough before it goes out of hand.

Our worry is that it’s a routine in Uganda for government officials to come out while breathing fire, promising to rectify certain flaws brought to light but usually, nothing is realised.