Let’s get to bottom of paralegal killing

It has become a norm for murder investigations to take long and fizzle out without tangible results after the public forgets about the killing.

The past few years have given credence to this assertion, with many murder investigations of high profile officials being open ended and with no feedback to the public.

Interestingly, many of the murders in the past few years have involved guns, yet the culprits are hardly brought to book.

Yesterday, we reported that Superintendent of Police (SP) Vincent Irama, the deputy commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police North Region, had been taken into Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) custody on Saturday in connection with the killing or a paralegal in Ndejje Division, Wakiso District on May 30.

The arrest came after ballistic analysis showed shells of bullets recovered at the scene of paralegal Ronnie Mukisa’s killing were discharged from a fingerprinted police gun.

The arrest reminds of incidents that might point to such crimes in the past two months.

On April 6, two men dressed in military fatigues shot and robbed a beer truck driver in broad daylight on Mukono-Kayunga road and made away with money.

On May 1, we reported that police were hunting for thugs who robbed a Chinese contractor of Shs71 million in Mbale District. It was alleged that the robbers were dressed in police uniform.

Again on May 16, gunmen reported to be wearing military uniforms staged an illegal roadblock near Kayunga Police Station and robbed travellers returning from the market at 9pm.

These are just three incidents involving army and police uniforms. We may not litter this section with those involving guns.

In May last year, security personnel paraded four suspects who were dressed in military fatigues after they were found posing as soldiers.

We should note that the arrest followed a loud public outcry over robberies by people dressed in the army or police uniforms. Now add guns to the mix and you fear for our country.

Our call today is that of sanity. The paralegal’s killing investigation is clearing the mist in an area of interest for all.

There are questions that members of the public have been thinking aloud. Are some of our security personnel using the resources within their disposal to rob Ugandans?

Local media have reported that police authorities have asked their charges to check the alleged hiring out of guns and vehicles by the rank and file to criminals.

Otherwise where do the guns used in robberies and killings come from?