Let’s get to bottom of stolen relief items

The Office of the Prime Minister – once again - has promised to investigate to its logical conclusion reports that ministers under its wing misused items meant for the vulnerable. This is good as it sounds. But wait a minute.

The reports implicating ministers and other government officials are that thousands of pieces of iron sheets meant for Karamoja were diverted, depriving needy communities of items that could help them in many ways than one.

This is not the first time an arm of the ministry is coming under the spotlight over mismanagement of relief items and corruption. Let’s take a detour.

On June 19, 2013, the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala found then interdicted Principal Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Kazinda, guilty of 29 counts of fraud and illegal possession of government documents following a scandal exposed by this newspaper the previous year. He is still serving his time in Luzira.

Since then, there have been numerous scandals at the OPM, the leader of government business.

In 2018, funds meant for refugees were misused, forcing the United Nations to ask the government to take action. The UN raised three major issues; doubtful number of refugees in Uganda; abuse of funds and other resources by some officials and suspected trafficking in girls and women refugees.

In 2020, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit arrested four senior officials of the OPM over inflating Covid-19 relief food prices costing the government about Shs4 billion. This followed President Museveni’s concerns that the prices quoted for the food supplies were much higher than what the majority of suppliers he talked to had indicated.

In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Court charged three officers from the Prime Minister’s office over allegations that they procured substandard food and non-food items including blankets and mosquito nets meant for Kasese Flood victims. This came after Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja visited victims and assessed the items herself, which she said were not fit for use.

Like it has happened before, 2023 has started on a high. Ministers and powerful government officials have been placed at the centre of this scandal that involves their relatives.

Karamoja MPs last week raised the ante and demanded action against the accused.