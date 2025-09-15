Let’s give young athletes every chance to succeed

Had Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei chosen to travel to Japan for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the buzz would have been different. The flagoff for Team Uganda would probably have been hosted by President Museveni and held at either Kololo Ceremonial Grounds or State House. Everyone would be in on the story. Everyone would be an expert on what to expect. That is what two once-in-a-generation athletes can do to/for a country. The duo made us arrogant and expectant. We even demanded gold and were disappointed when they got silver and bronze at the ongoing Worlds or the Olympics. Life has changed so much since Mr Cheptegei retired from the track after last year’s Olympics in Paris, France.

He is now a road athlete trying to build a career in the marathon. Soon after him, Mr Kiplimo took a path that is almost bound to bring him more success than he has had on the track. He made his full marathon debut in London earlier this year. There is more to come surely as every expert around him has always argued that he looks better on the road than he ever did on the track. Without the duo, Team Uganda was flagged off to the Worlds by the National Council of Sports (NCS) assistant general secretary, Mr Milton Chebet, last week for the nine-day event that started at the weekend in the Japanese capital Tokyo. You sense that even the sports officials at NCS do not have high expectations in the contingent that is currently in Asia.

If athletes Kiplimo and Cheptegei had chosen to go, you feel the drift would have been different. Not even the State minister for Sports was there to see them off. The current team has some athletes with commendable curriculum vitae (CV). None comes bigger than Ms Peruth Chemutai, the first woman to win Olympic gold, doing so in the 3000 metre steeeplachase. She is yet to win a medal at the Worlds – a competition that attracts only elite athletes. The quality at the Worlds trumps any you might know.

There is also Mr Victor Kiplangat, the winner of the marathon at the 2023 Worlds in Budapest, Hungary. Mr Kiplangat also won the Commonwealth Games gold. You could also think of the 800m world champion, Ms Halima Nakaayi, whose gold from 2009 was extremely unexpected. Then the rest are largely youngsters trying to build CVs that we cannot ignore. While we love to be part of success, it is important to get interested in the process. An event like this is part of the process, which demands that we give everyone a chance and not make blanket rulings on their times and positions. Good luck Uganda!



