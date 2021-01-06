Let’s guard against avoidable loss of lives

By Editor More by this Author

For the past two days, Daily Monitor has published a special report detailing heart-wrenching stories about the 54 Ugandans who lost their lives in protests in November last year. The stories titled, ‘November riots: The lives we lost” that ran on January 4 and “Dreams shattered by bullets,” on January 5 tell of how some of the 54 met their death as recounted by those close to them and eye witnesses.

According to the series, half-a-dozen people were shot in the stomach, another half a dozen shot in the neck while about 10 took bullets in the rib cage, chest and back by security forces who were identified as such by their uniforms and insignia.

Some of the victims of the shooting such as Peter Kintu, a 40-year-old boda boda rider, were shot just a few metres away from their homes. In the story, Kintu’s wife tells of how her now deceased husband returned home with a hole in his neck just five minutes after he had gone to a nearby welding shop to see what was happening.



The special report, which revisits the death of the mostly young Ugandans, points to a looming danger of recurrence unless deliberate and sober measures are taken to address the situation. Security forces are well in the line of their duty to deal with impunity and lawlessness, but that does not in any way include shooting people indiscriminately as was the case of, among others, Kintu, at least according to eyewitnesses.

Of course, it would be foolhardy to blame the bloodshed on that dark November day entirely on security agencies. Nevertheless, the report begs the question: How are law enforcement agencies were trained and prepared to ensure that there will be no repeat of what happened on November 18 and 19?

That citizens trying to find safety or eke a living do not end up as collateral damage; that stray bullets will not be the reason lives are cut short; that the people holding guns are not trigger-happy or intoxicated; and that they do not make rush judgment.

How do we prevent a repeat of such avoidable shattering of dreams and premature death?

In his November 29 speech, President Museveni spoke about the issue of stray bullets saying security agencies should audit the phenomenon of stray bullets. On December 2, the director of police in charge of operations, Mr Edward Ochom, apologised saying firing of live bullets to disperse crowds was uncalled for.

While it is good to issue apologies and call for audits, it is more critical to draw a well-laid-out plan, especially by security forces, to ensure that the horrible acts of November last year, do not happen again.