Let’s have a national conversation on school feeding

As teachers settle down in the classroom, fresh off the heels of a strike by teachers of the arts/humanities, regulations on student welfare, particularly school feeding, should be given more attention. Aside from having well-qualified and well-paid or facilitated schoolteachers and staff, one of the other ingredients of a successful school is healthy and well-fed children.

While this may seem simple enough in a country often referred to as a food basket, the blessings of abundance are not exactly evenly distributed, with some areas affected by drought, natural disasters and such, thus being unable to find enough food for all, let alone school-going children. In other areas, where the weather and soils are not a problem, access to land and a high cost of living come into play, hiking the cost of a packed school lunch or any lunch at all. In a few areas, particularly urban centres, a few people enjoy abundance.

Given the diverse economic situations of parents countrywide, it is understandable that education authorities would find themselves in a bind as to how to regulate school feeding and supplementary food provided by parents to their children. The answer is not to allow schools to issue blanket bans on supplementary feeding because, as stated above, many schools across the board lack the capacity to feed learners with adequate portions of the requisite quality of food suitable for various stages of child development.

Related PRIME Hidden cost of not feeding our children in school Commentary



Thus far, the state has proved unable to raise the funds for the required flood supplementation, and schools have come up with a list of reasons why parents should not pack extra food, especially for their boarding school children. Yet both sides offer no working solutions to the gaps experienced by the all-too-often underfed and hungry children kept in schools.

The answer may lie in conducting more research and doing more consultation with all the affected parties to ensure all angles to this food problem have been explored. Amid all the regulations and enforcement of school rules, the children stand to lose the most. Underfed children face a bleak and possibly stunted future based on a lot of lost potential that could have otherwise been boosted with good feeding. It is time to have a national conversation on how we feed our children, and neither schools nor state authorities can afford to travel this road alone. Parents and their children ought to be carried along.

We pledge:

* To be accurate and fair in all we do.

*To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

* To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.

Further, we ask that we be informed whenever you feel that we have fallen short in our attempt to keep these commitments.



