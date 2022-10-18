Let’s have smooth, clean O-Level exams

More than 349,000 candidates across the country started their Uganda Certificate of Education examinations yesterday amid tight regulations aimed at stopping the spread of Ebola.

The country has since 2020 had unstable school calendars due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ebola outbreak just piles pressure on an already stressed learning environment.

Amid this, we would like to appeal to all stakeholders to ensure that we have a smooth and credible examination.

We reiterate the call made by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) to the public against taking part in examination malpractice.

Uneb has said those caught on the wrong side of the law will either face 10 years in prison or pay a Shs40m fine as stipulated in the Uneb Act, 2021. Subsection 25 (2) of the Uneb Act, 2021 makes it a crime to willfully or negligently assist or cause any candidate to obtain examination papers. If convicted, the perpetrator is liable to a fine not exceeding 2,000 currency points (Shs40m) or an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years or both.

Those particularly warned were teachers, invigilators, scouts, or any other persons who assist candidates to cheat exams.

Exam malpractice takes many forms. They may include collusion, examination leakages, smuggling of answers and foreign materials into exam rooms, late submission of booklets, impersonation, writing on handkerchiefs, and clothes, and communicating in whatever form during examinations.

Others include the practice of schools or parents/guardians buying examination questions for students and offering inducements to examination authorities.

Yet this might help students attain higher grades, and emerge successful, the effect of a skewed examination system and the process has far-reaching consequences.

Malpractices result in a major loss of trust in the education system and education altogether as many – particularly honest students - may think it is useless to put in effort. Secondly, cheating erodes the quality and standard of education, which in turn may make our certificates less competitive internationally.

Many domestic employees may also blacklist schools that are frequently mentioned in exam malpractices, much to the detriment of those who may have gone through the same institutions but did not benefit from the vice.

Consequently, exam cheating breeds a crop of students who are given courses beyond their ability at higher levels, resulting in higher failures - and dropouts.