Let’s hunt down the  ‘pigs’ killing people 

The pigs who do not value life have so far killed 23 people in the Greater Masaka areas since July 22. These machete-wielding criminals, also known as Bijambiya, have been terrorising villages, killing people with impunity.

As President Museveni told us before, “These criminals are pigs. Anybody who kills people outside war is a pig. Moreover, many are stupid. They forget that all crime leaves clues and, eventually, the criminals will be captured.” The President was talking about the wickedness of the criminal gangs killing innocent people.

The back-to-back killings have puzzled authorities in Masaka and other neighbouring districts. They don’t know what the attackers want. They are asking questions without clear answers.

In 2018, President Museveni issued 12 security measures, which he said, would end wave of killings in the country. Some were implemented and others have remained on paper for years. We therefore, demand robust action from the security agencies mandated to protect Ugandans to stop these killings.

Without violating the Covid-19 rules, the President should as a matter urgency visit Masaka to assess the security situation there and use the media to reach out to the bereaved families and the wananchi, especially in Masaka and Lwengo, who have endured weeks of terror. The President should also demand explanation from the relevant agencies mandated to implement his security measures.

These night killers have eluded security agencies and continued to comb villages under the cover of darkness, leaving behind a daily trail of fear and tears. Their motive remains unknown as security chiefs struggle to connect the dots. It’s a conundrum.

Police tried to blame land wrangles, citing two incidents in Lyantonde and Lwengo. The residents, however, refused to buy into the argument after it emerged that the attackers mainly target elderly people who are poor, staying in isolated homes. The terror in Masaka has prompted the deepest shock at the blood spelling nation has witnessed over and over again.

In the face of these killings, we demand sober reflection by the nation’s political and law enforcement leadership to restore peace in Masaka. Otherwise, insults and the curses thrown at the killer pigs won’t stop the killings. We must have a clear strategy on how to deal with the glaring gaps in our security system.

For instance, government should work with the local leaders to revive neighbourhood watch to boost area security and curb crime. This will compliment efforts of the police, the army and the Local Defence Unit in maintaining security in the country.