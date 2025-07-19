Let's live peacefully after NRM primaries

On Thursday, hundreds of candidates tussled it out to become the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flagbearers in the directly elected seats in Parliament. Others tussled it out for 146 District Woman representatives' slots on the same ticket. For a while now, NRM party primaries have been violent, with some incidents resulting in the loss of life and property. Although the Thursday exercise, according to police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, was largely peaceful, it had some dotted scenes of violence and bloodshed. More than 90 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in suspected criminal acts before and during the exercise.

At the time of writing this editorial, results had started trickling in, with some of the big shots – ministers and incumbent Members of Parliament – either trailing or losing. Some had rejected the results even when the mode of voting was lining up behind one’s preferred candidate for everyone to see. As we receive the results, we call for calmness among those who participated. Those who feel the election process was unfair should petition the party structures, especially the NRM electoral commission. Elections in Uganda have, sometimes, shifted from being a democratic process, where the electorate picks its preferred servant leaders, to brutal contests driven by power and personal enrichment. We call upon police to ensure this exercise does not turn chaotic. They should restrain those with bad intentions from causing harm to others.

This country belongs to all of us. There is life after elections. Remember, these are NRM primaries, which give room to those dissatisfied to seek redress. In the worst-case scenario, we have seen losers in party primaries emerge as winners of the general election as Independents. If you or your candidate were unsuccessful, seek redress from the party structures or the courts of law. Try all peaceful options rather than resorting to chaos and bloodshed. As a political party that prides itself in being a “mass party”, please lead by example by having peaceful internal exercises. Aspirants should not be deceived that once one leads in the NRM party primaries, it's a done deal that you will win the general election. Another battle against candidates from other political parties is still ahead. Internal party exercises should not be a do-or-die affair.