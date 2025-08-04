Let’s match Tanzania, Kenya today at Namboole

A spectacular fusion of Tanzanian music and continental football marked the opening night of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (Chan) Pamoja 2024, as homegrown star Rayvanny lit up the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam with a stunning live performance at the weekend.

The high-energy show kicked off before Saturday evening’s Group B opener between hosts Tanzania and Burkina Faso, creating a carnival-like atmosphere that celebrated Africa’s rich cultural heritage and its growing local football scene.

Earlier, dancers from Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, the tournament’s three co-hosts, presented traditional routines that celebrated the nations' shared cultural identity.

A flag parade followed, showcasing the 19 participating countries in a powerful moment of continental unity. The evening burst into colour as fireworks lit up the Dar es Salaam sky, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Spectators waved flags, danced in the stands, and sang in celebration of the tournament’s return, fully embracing the spirit of “Pamoja”, a Swahili word meaning “together”, which serves as the tournament’s official slogan. The vibrant ceremony reflected the core values of the championship — unity through football and culture.

With co-hosting duties split among Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, and an expanded prize pool, the Chan Pamoja 2024 has been billed as a turning point for the competition, aiming to highlight the depth of local talent across Africa.

On August 3, Kenya moved to match that. First, the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, was sold out for the country’s opener between Kenya and DR Congo. All tickets were sold online in the weeks leading up to the game.

The stadium was packed as you would want it to be. Uganda has different challenges. In the fortnight preceding today’s game between Uganda Cranes and Algeria, the continental Caf, the tournament owners, insisted that all tickets would be sold online.

The story was that there would be no physical tickets. This is the norm at all games organised by Caf and their global superior, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa).

Then yesterday morning, perhaps having seen limited traffic online, Caf, through the local body Fufa, communicated that fans can buy physical tickets at the federation’s offices in Mengo, a Kampala suburb.

The shop opened at 8am and will remain so for the foreseeable future. The minimum price for a ticket to get into Namboole is Shs10,000 and the highest is Shs50,000. The government says they want the stadium full, which is not rocket science.

Fufa, being experts in this field, wants the same. How many of us wouldn’t want that? We should show up in large numbers today to not only mirror Kenya and Tanzania but also set the tone for the rest of the biggest tournament this country has hosted. Good luck, Uganda Cranes!