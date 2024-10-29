Let’s not brew a storm from the coffee Bill

A few minutes before voting on the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that had sharply divided Parliament on the two days it was debated, Ms Among was seen and heard in a video issuing instructions to the Clerk at Table to ensure the Bill secures the required numbers to beat off the odds from those opposed to it.

But once she was assured of the numbers of 80 against 130, she then ordered: “Then better make sure that those...” as her voice tails off.

However, those somewhat muffled words have since kicked up multiple reactions from the public, Buganda Kingdom, and MPs from Buganda region, who said the Speaker had singled out Buganda in her statement and have asked her to apologize for the alleged unsavoury statement.

Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga also posted on his official X platform, formerly twitter, that the Bill, which seeks to reintegrate the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into its mother ministry, was targeting Buganda, which contributes about 50 percent of Uganda’s coffee exports.

President Museveni has also weighed in, asking players to desist from stirring tribal sentiments, saying his government has concentrated the bulk of coffee projects in the central, and sees no reason for it to be seen to be sidelining the region.

As the Bill makes its way through Parliament, a pressing concern lingers; will this crucial legislation fall prey to tribal and political machinations?

Uganda's coffee industry, a cornerstone of the economy and livelihoods of millions across the country, demands a bipartisan approach, and it is because of this and other factors that we urge the government and Parliament to ensure that the Bill rises above petty politics and regional interests.

As things are, Uganda's coffee sector is at a crossroads. The proposed amendments aim to streamline regulations, enhance quality control, and boost farmer incomes. However, whispers of tribal and political maneuvering threaten to derail the process. This is unacceptable. Coffee is a national treasure, transcending regional and ethnic boundaries.

The Bill's provisions, aimed at taking the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) to the Ministry of Trade and promoting value addition, should be evaluated solely on their merit. Politicization will only fragment the industry, pitting regions and communities against each other yet sharing ideas on how to profit more from the cash crop is paramount.

The focus must remain on empowering farmers, improving productivity, and increasing competitiveness in the global market rather than which region benefits more than the other.