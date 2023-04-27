Let’s not normalise the Namboole travesty

On June 12, the national football team, the Cranes, will host Algeria in a penultimate Group F qualifying match for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals. The crunch game will not be played at the Cranes home of Namboole -- nor anywhere in Uganda for that matter -- but some 2,300km away in the Central African state of Cameroon.

This is the second match Uganda will be hosting away from home. Against Tanzania in March, the Cranes squandered a great chance to make their case for qualification when they lost their home game from Ismailia in Egypt.

The Cranes lie third in Group F, level on four points with Tanzania.

They need to win their remaining two games against Algeria and Niger and hope Tanzania results go Uganda’s way to qualify for Afcon 2023.

But hosting games far away from home makes the task harder.

Painfully, the nation did not get to this travesty by accident; everything has been through conscious undertakings and disinterest from those who would have avoided it. At the top of this festered rot is the government.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the only national stadium in the country, Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, was turned into a brisk quarantine facility. For nearly a year in 2020, Namboole rotted away with public connivance.

For a government that has not constructed any meaningful sports facility save for Namboole, given away several stadiums to car bonds and shopping arcades, the deplorable state of Namboole is not shocking. But it remains a big scandal and the nation is in shame.

Inside Namboole, the pitch, toilets, pavilion, and dressing rooms are in deplorable state. The stadium has been found unfit to host any continental and international match.

The only other semblance of alternative, the St Mary’s Stadium Kitende does not meet security standards due to lack of proper accessibility. Fufa might be threatening to undress over the matter but behind the curtains it is all smiles. There is big money. For the home game away in Egypt, about Shs1b was spent off taxpayers sweat. Another home expedition in Cameroon means another bounty.

The allure of money makes the risk of normalising the travesty increasingly real. But all this is at the expense of progress. The national team missing their crucial 12th man, the fans, is one thing. But the cost the sponsors have to put up with is even more painful. They cannot sink millions in a team whose home games are beyond imagination of the very fans they are targeting.

In March, the State minister for Sports, Mr Peter Ogwang, promised the nation the Cranes would play from Namboole on June 12. Mr Ogwang has since admitted his political promise was no different from the Covid vaccine production by 2021, middle income by 2020, becoming heaven by 2018 and the so many others. It is the classic case of taking the citizens for granted and there is no end in sight. But this must stop.