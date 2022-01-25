Let’s not throw caution to the wind

The night economy has returned two years after President Museveni closed it due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

The days running to the reopening date have been full of excitement and anticipation as event organisers advertise shows and bar owners prepare their facilities for business once again.

The rolex man, the chicken roaster, the chips seller, and all business people who made their living from the night markets are back to work – those that still have the capital, anyway. We appreciate the decision to return the nightlife after many cries that the economy was hurting from closure of the sector.

The lockdown and absence of the nightlife has also been blamed for the rampant domestic violence cases and mental depression because people found themselves at home most of the time, which triggered disagreements.

Those that did not have space to let out the stress in social spaces got depressed. However, much as we should embrace the opportunity to go out there and party or make money, we need to tread with caution.

The nightlife has been reopened not because the pandemic is gone but because the economy is suffering and people should make some income and the government should boost its revenue bases.

There were 206 new Covid-19 cases as of January 22 and nine new deaths. With a positivity rate of 3.3 percent – and can go higher, it means the virus is so much within as and night events will just intensify infections.

The sole purpose of keeping bars closed was because it is not possible to guarantee social distances in social hangouts especially where alcohol, dancing, singing, and ululation is concerned.

The nightlife is there for all. The choice is yours but remember to keep yourself and family safe at all times because the cost of managing Covid-19 could wipe out your entire savings.

Likewise, sexually transmitted diseases still exist and waiting for the careless ones to pounce. Keep that in mind. The nightlife also returns with a cocktail of activities and events.

Usually, some motorists abuse alcohol and misuse their vehicles. Reckless driving, especially at night, has been seldom reported especially in urban centres during the two years of lockdown.