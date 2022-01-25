Let’s not throw caution to the wind

Bars and other night spots reopen today after two years of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The nightlife is there for all. The choice is yours but remember to keep yourself and family safe at all times because the cost of managing Covid-19 could wipe out your entire savings. We ask that even with the excitement and desire to celebrate return of the nightlife, drive safely and do not put your life and those of others in danger.

The night economy has returned two years after President Museveni closed it due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.