Let’s not waste  sweat of Hippos

By Editor More by this Author

The last there weeks have created a lot of euphoria around the national under 20 football team, the Hippos, as they competed at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Perhaps, not many followed events of the first week. It’s not until the quarterfinal penalty shoot-out victory over Burkina Faso that everyone started supporting loudly.

Coach Morley Byekwaso ensured that the faith and belief shot through the roof with a 4-1 semifinal thumping of North African giants Tunisia to book a place in the final against Ghana.

Uganda’s first continental football final in 43 years was something to look forward to. In the end, it wasn’t the climax many desired as Hippos lost 2-0 to the Black Satellites on Saturday which happened to be Ghana’s Independence Day.

The game and performance had many things to be disappointed about. However, for those in charge of football within clubs and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), the work starts now.

You have set the bar high on the team’s tournament debut. Maintaining it is what will make this trip to Mauritania not go to waste as another disappointing moment because we have had those in plenty.

Advertisement

At least, we are aware that the success of the Hippos is not an accident. More than 90 per cent of the players have come through the Fufa Juniors League set up in 2016/17. In addition, the schools and other competitions have played their part.

There are also five players who were part of Uganda’s U17 side at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. This group and others who missed the chance to be selected will form the core of the senior teams for the next 10 to 15 years.

They have to be wrapped in cotton wool with more deliberate development starting with the enhancement of the skills of the coaches.

Fufa should also ensure that participation in these youth tournaments is a must unlike before. Uganda was only debuting in a tournament that’s over 40 years old. What was Fufa doing before?

This week, the U17 national team, the Cubs, take part in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. It’s yet another opportunity to make a case for sports whose challenges are well documented.

Lack of infrastructure, poor funding and maladministration will not cease as an event but the process of development always finds a partner in a positive story like the one Hippos scripted in Mauritania.



