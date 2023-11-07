Let’s plan traffic flow amid roadworks better

While we appreciate the ongoing roadworks across some parts of the city, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) should recognise that poorly planned traffic flow is affecting the day economy.

The night economy might also be affected, especially because most roads are unlit.

Last Friday, a bridge at Bunga-Soya area on Ggaba Road was cut off so that culverts could be laid, paralysing transport in that area.

While residents and travellers on this route may be days-old in grappling with dust and diversions to and from Ggaba and surrounding areas to the rest of the city and beyond, those who use the Nakawa-Kyambogo-Banda section of the Kampala-Jinja Highway are accustomed to sitting in cars, taxis for more than 30 minutes between Oxygas Limited in Kyambogo to Spear Motors junction.

So when KCCA posted on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday at 10:13 am saying: “It’s a bright morning out here. Let’s go secure that bag folks #ForABetterCity”, some of the responses were mainly about the ongoing roadworks.

One person said: “Appreciation is extended for addressing the need to repair the damaged roads in Kampala, benefiting its residents. However, the scheduling of road blockages during peak hours & forward planning has left a dissatisfying impression. Do you highly paid right thinking people plan?”

Others complained about the lack of street lights and questioned the objective of widening roads without lights.

Last year, a report of the parliamentary Committee on National Economy indicated that an individual in Uganda loses at least 52 days annually due to traffic congestion.

The report said Ugandans spend 90 minutes a day in gridlock, which translates to 450 minutes or seven-and-a-half hours during a work week. This was equivalent to losing one working day to traffic jams each day.

The Committee noted that losing such working hours daily was costing the economy in Kampala a fortune.

A 2020 research paper dubbed “The cost of congestion in Kampala, Uganda” by the International Growth Centre showed that around Shs5.7 billion or $1.5 million, equivalent to 4.2 percent of the Greater Kampala area’s daily Gross Domestic Product, is lost to traffic congestion.