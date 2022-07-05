Let’s rethink the way we select our leaders

When the roles of leadership are given to a right person after rigorous selection and approval process, the country benefits immeasurably.

This was clearly brought out in the tribute that Asega Aliga, an investment banker and global strategist wrote about the deceased Prof Christine Dranzoa in the Daily Monitor newspaper edition of Monday July 4. Asega detailed how even before the university existed, Dranzoa was meeting various stakeholders, drafting plans and seeking grants to help start Muni University.

He also mentioned how she generally kept a step ahead of those who had numerous questions about the project by providing workable solutions and great ideas.

She kept with the dream despite numerous obstacles and was able to see it born, and to lead the university as its chancellor.

No wonder her death has left many educationists, members of the university and others devastated. They know they have lost an icon and a great leader.

Aliga’s tribute to Dranzoa is an eye-opener. It is frustrating the way the government or appointing authorities in different sectors select people to lead entire ministries, government-led entities and much more.

Why would one appoint a person who has a track record of corruption and fraud with evidence to boot? Why would one appoint a person whose sector grantors and partners clearly show there is a lack of growth or improvement over many years? Why would one appoint a person who has no academic qualifications or measurable experience to lead a sector that desperately needs that?

There is also the flip side of the coin to consider. Why wouldn’t one appoint a person who experts, leaders and others have lauded and recommended for the job? Why would one dismiss a person midway through their term of office even when the person has clearly delivered on many of the aspects they were asked to work on? The appointment of many of these leaders leave the citizens feeling insulted and frustrated.

Unfortunately this does not stop in the government offices. Across various businesses, companies, and religious institutions, appointing authorities select people due to nepotism or what they feel they can personally benefit from their appointee.

This is because once the government, the largest employer and determiner of how the country runs, does things a certain way, the public follows. This of course leads to poor service delivery and therefore more frustration.