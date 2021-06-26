Let’s sign agreements with private hospitals

By Editor More by this Author

This newspaper, through its spirited public service duty and reporting on the pandemic, triggered debate on exorbitant private hospital charges.

The story has brought the suffering of families to the fore as the country struggles to fight back in the face of a contagious virus that has so far killed 846 people.

Currently, to treat a Covid-19 patient, private hospitals charge anywhere between Shs2m and Shs5m per day. Some hospitals ask desperate patients to pay millions upfront. And in worst case scenario, they confiscate even dead bodies and force distressed families to sell their belongings or use land titles as security. The prices are so high and unaffordable.

Apologists say the “free market” is responding to supply and demand and that the proprietors of private hospitals are filling the healthcare gaps worsened by long years of inattention and poor funding for the sector. They say, the private hospitals are simply providing what Covid-19 patients desperately need during the pandemic.

The charges have traumatised some families and exacerbated the crisis. Many Ugandans are on their own, struggling to pay strange hospital bills through the nose. This is a national public health emergency. We, therefore, propose a rethink of our response strategy and, call upon the government to mobilise private hospitals into the battle against Covid-19.

Every available resource must be used to combat the virus and protect the health of Ugandans during the pandemic. All hospitals whether public or private must be supported to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

Let’s cap treatment costs in Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and tap into private hospital network, its extensive ICU capacity and its excellent workforce to enhance our capacity to deal with the enemy.

Advertisement

Fortunately, this newspaper reported this week that the proprietors of private hospitals had agreed to reduce the charges per day on condition the government reciprocates by supporting them on personal protective equipment (PPEs), ventilators and oxygen and other Covid-19 supplies.

We welcome this gesture, and ask Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Health minister Ruth Aceng to expedite the talks and enter into emergency agreements with private facilities.

As the country suffers through the health and economic consequences of a deadly pandemic, the last thing we need are people profiteering from the crisis and a disjointed response to a public problem. The second wave of the pandemic is sweeping across the country leaving behind deaths and suffering in the face of oxygen crisis and exorbitant charges.

Even as we turn to God, hoping for divine intervention, we must as a matter of urgency admit mistakes enter into MoUs with private hospitals to plug the gaps in Covid-19 treatment and care.