Let’s stay vigilant this festive season

Two stories in our Wednesday edition of the tragic deaths of five children is a wake-up call to parents, guardians and any responsible adult to watch and take care of those under their care more closely and vigilantly, especially given the length of this holiday. Unfortunately for the families of the deceased, it is a tad late to do this.

We reported yesterday that two pupils drowned on Monday evening in Lake Victoria at the Masese Landing site in South East division, Jinja City.

Twelve -year-old Fazil Mukungu Ebere a pupil at Happy Hour Primary School and 10-year-old Akisham Wambadde, a pupil at Nakanyonyi Primary School, went swimming but disappeared in the water.

According to a witness, this is not the first time children have drowned at the same point, with one of the most recent being on January 2023 when a similar incident happened.

According to Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, James Mubi, the two went to swim at Masese Pier without adult supervision.

On the same day, three more children drowned in a pit at Wagagai Gold Mine at Amagoro Village, Buteba Sub-county in Busia District where they too had gone swimming, alone.

Ten-year-old Timothy Oguttu, 8-year-old Amos Wandera and 11-year- old Shan Wandera Trevor all residents of Alupe village Buteba, Sub-county in Busia District met their premature death at the isolated and unguarded ditch, filled with water to the depth of more than five feet.

This is not to say that the parents of the deceased children were careless, but to remind us that even with the flurry of activity that decorates the festive season, we must be extra vigilant, especially in regard to children’s safety. Children must not wander away without adult supervision and known accident-prone spots such as the Masese Landing site where two of the five died should be identified and necessary precaution taken to prevent reoccurrence. If it has happened before, It will surely happen again unless something is done to break the cycle. Children should not be allowed to swim be it in swimming pools or larger water bodies such as lakes, rivers, etc. with no supervision of a capable adult. Even adults need a lifeguard.