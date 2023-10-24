Let’s take advantage of  Uganda Airlines’ new routes

The national carrier, Uganda Airlines, on October 7 and October 19 fulfilled its promise of operating maiden flights to Mumbai and Lagos respectively.

The development brings the number of the airline’s routes to 13 and slowly rings the message of connecting “the Pearl of Africa” to Africa and beyond.

As Ngerians say, there is no wahala, loosely for no problem or complaints, so far. Hopefully, it will stay that way, considering that the Lagos route is premised on linking Uganda to a market of more than 213 million in Nigeria or much more if it comes to the bigger scope of West Africa.

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nelson Ocheger, last Thursday said the country needs investors in agro-processing, social services, mineral exploration and exploitation, ICT, and infrastructure, among others.

He assured Nigerians and other potential investors that Uganda is a fast-growing economy, peaceful and stable, amid news about an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group that resulted in the death of a British tourist and his South African wife and driver in Kasese. That wahala did not deter the diplomat from wooing investors and tourists.

After all, the two countries have been grappling with rebel groups for some time now, with estimates showing Boko Haram has killed more than 35,000 people since 2009 in its quest to establish an Islamic state in Nigeria. So this wahala can be saved for another day as stakeholders celebrate the commencement of direct flights to Lagos and Mumbai.

The Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, recently said the airline officials have given Uganda an early Christmas gift in the form of Lagos and Mumbai flights.

He said the two Airbuses had been on the ground for a long time, raising concern, since planes should be in the air, that is to say, flying to various places. Up until this month, the two airbuses were flying to only Dubai and sometimes deployed to certain routes, whenever there was simply no other option but to fly the big bird to for instance Johannesburg to ensure passengers’ baggage, which had accumulated at O.R Tambo Airport and not delivered to Entebbe for weeks, were delivered to Uganda. The Joburg wahala happened in late 2021.

So like Ugandan style, let’s celebrate the milestone and hope that the airline flourishes in its quest to woe West African business people, artistes, evangelists, tourists, and school-goers, among others to ‘’Fly the Crane’’ to the Pearl of Africa and the rest of Africa namely Mombasa, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Juba and even Dubai and Mumbai at competitive rates and advantages of direct flights.