Let’s uphold hope for better Uganda

Every year, on June 3, the faithful from around the world join Ugandans to commemorate the solemn occasion of Martyrs’ Day at both the Anglican and Catholic shrines in Namugongo, Wakiso District. It is a day designated to remember and celebrate the bravery of the martyrs who stood unwavering in their faith.

The Uganda Martyrs, a group of 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic converts to Christianity, paid the ultimate price for their belief, enduring persecution and martyrdom in the late 19th Century under the rule of Kabaka Mwanga, then king of Buganda Kingdom.

This year’s theme on the Catholic side is drawn from Joshua 24:15, which states: “But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” The Church of Uganda is holding the celebrations under the theme: “United for sustainable services and growth.”

As we observe this day once again, it’s imperative to reflect on the enduring legacy of these martyrs and the profound lessons they impart to us.

The Uganda Martyrs’ story is one of hope, courage, resilience, and unwavering devotion. Despite facing relentless persecution and the threat of death, they refused to renounce their faith. Their steadfastness in the face of adversity serves as a timeless reminder of the strength of conviction and the power of faith to transcend even the darkest of times.

Their sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of respecting and safeguarding the rights of all individuals without fear of persecution or discrimination. History also tells us that on realising his mistake, Kabaka Mwanga converted to Christianity, repented and was baptised.

In a country still plagued by severe corruption, political intolerance, environmental degradation, unemployment or underemployment, and human rights violence and abuse with impunity, the message of tolerance and coexistence espoused by the Uganda Martyrs remains as relevant today as it was centuries ago.

As we commemorate this Martyrs’ Day, let us not only honour the memory of the martyrs but also recommit ourselves to upholding the principles for which they stood.

Let us strive to build a Uganda where tolerance is celebrated and where all individuals can live freely, without fear of reprisal. Let us draw strength from their example and remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, tolerance, and compassion.