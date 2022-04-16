Let’s use Easter season to heal and spread love 

Christians in Ugandans will tomorrow join millions of other faithful around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter climaxes the Holy Week, a period observed as a time of devotion to the Passion of Jesus Christ: the story of His arrest, trial and suffering.

As this year’s Lent Season – a period Christians use for reflection and asking for forgiveness – draws to a close, it is important that we reflect on our history which has been characterised by political and constitutional instability.

The past few weeks have served to remind us of the lowest points we can get to as a country. The passing of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in the US a month ago and events leading to his burial last week brought to the fore how polarised and suspicious we are of each other as a country.

The north-south divide in Uganda that we seldom admit is very much alive and needs to be addressed, instead of burying our heads in the sand and pretending that all is well. As the former Speaker finally finds rest and the storm calms down, we need to revisit what brought about the tribal sentiments and seek long-term solutions for them.

In the same vein, we need to find solutions to heal our deep political divisions and find healthy co-existence as a people. One does not have to be victimised for supporting a particular political ideology or party, be it the ruling National Resistance Movement, or Opposition parties Forum for Democratic Change, National Unity Platform, Democratic Party, and Uganda Peoples Congress, among others. Political contestation does not have to be a matter of life and death. The talk of poisoning of opponents, whether perceived or real, has no place in our society.

We should also take time to reflect on the security situation in our country. Karamoja sub-region is once again in the front pages, albeit for the wrong reasons. Images are being shared on social media platforms of mutilated bodies said to be of locals. Both cattle rustlers and security personnel are being accused of the atrocities.

We need a permanent solution for Karamoja, just as we need a solution for the security of other regions. The bijambiya (machete-wielding) criminals are back in the central region, hacking away at their victims in the middle of the night. Their motive still remains unclear.

We also need to reflect on corruption, greed, and other evils that have eaten the Ugandan moral fabric. For it is only through this reflection and asking for forgiveness, like the Christians do during Lent, that we shall progress in our quest for nation building.

