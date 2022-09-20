Let’s walk the talk on boda regulation

That the Kampala Capital City Authority has banned unregistered boda boda cyclists from the city centre shouldn’t make those for it excited or disappoint those against the move. Why? Because implementation of many directives in this town takes ages to take shape, and if not, forever.

Kampala Affairs minister Minsa Kabanda says about 35,000 had registered, though they had expected 40,000 by close of business last Friday. She explained that those who have been registered would be trained, given a security code, and jackets, and would operate from gazetted stages in Nakawa, Kawempe, Rubaga, Makindye, and Central divisions.

Whereas it is a good move to have details of the cyclists, which should help in fighting crime and regulating the sector, we ask the stakeholders not to treat Ugandans to yet another wild goose chase.

For instance, in July 2020 at the peak of the Covid-19 lockdown, the government suspended the enforcement of boda boda free zones in the city a day after launching the exercise.

The then Minister for Kampala, Ms Betty Amongi, issued a directive banning commercial cyclists from accessing the city centre and surrounding places.

Consequently, police started impounding motorcycles whose riders had breached the Cabinet directive only to stop it upon the guidance of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga would clarify that the suspension was to allow for the creation of stages out of the gazetted zones and signage.

Two years later, no one has told the nation whether the government is still interested in ridding the city centre of boda bodas or not because the current exercise only seeks to register them.

The suspension also speaks volumes about planning and government agencies’ coordination and implementation of policies. Did the then Works and Transport minister sit in the same Cabinet meeting with the Kampala Affairs while the directive was passed? Didn’t they discuss the matter and probed all possible loopholes?

Whereas we might not get answers now, this might paint a picture of where the current exercise is headed. By press time yesterday, there were no reports of any arrests of unregistered boda bodas. Without proper implementation strategies and synergy across government entities, the intention of the exercise might come to naught.

We, thus, call upon the city authorities to not only register the motorcycle riders, but also use this process to restore order on the city roads.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.