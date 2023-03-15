Let’s watch out for flood prone roads

Yesterday’s downpour left many parts of the country most notably Kampala, flooded, with some roads rendered impassable by road users. Kyambogo and Banda along the Kampala-Jinja road are such areas.

Like we mentioned yesterday in this very space, these floods are not new. This is what happens every time there is a considerable amount of rain. The rains come down, the roads flood, we complain, they dry up and off we are onto the next most interesting debate of the day.

Some areas in question such as a stretch in Banda and Kyambogo were for the better part of last year and early this year crowded with road works equipment and portions cordoned off to indicate that there was repair work going on. It is therefore disappointing that the very areas flooded horribly paralyzing traffic and any business.

We have seen lives lost and property lost because of floods and yet it seems like a lost cause with everyone’s fate left to how best they can navigate the roads on such days. Yes, this happens in other countries as well but how is such reasoning helpful or even developmental? The weatherman, (Uganda National Meteorological Authority) always disseminates weather information that should be put to good use. If the roads can’t or won’t be repaired, at least be vigilant in reminding road users about flood prone areas and how to stay safe.

Instead, many of our leaders are too busy breathing fire and brimstone at homosexuals to make sure the showers of blessing don’t cause more harm than good.

In 2021, Kampala Capital City Authority carried out a risk assessment and identified the most dangerous or risky roads that are vulnerable to floods during rainy season.

Some flood hot spots include Jinja Road (Game-Shoprite, Banda-Moil, Banda-Yoshino), Lugogo By-pass (Cricket Oval), Kyambogo Junction (Unra), Katogo-Mbuya, Kasokoso Bridge, Seventh Street, Makindye Division, Gaba Road (Sunga Soya), Kibuli Road (Police Station), Mukwano Road, Cape Road Munyonyo, Bukejje-Mayanja Drain, Bombo Road (Kubiri Roundabout), Mulago Roundabout, etc.

They then went on to caution and alert road users. Well, this should not be a one-off or only done after videos of cars, motorcycles and people are wading through water. It must be done as soon as the rains are expected.