Let’s work hard to curb  fibroids-linked stigma 

For the last two weeks, the Daily Monitor has been running articles on how fibroids are affecting many women in the country and what needs to be done about this debilitating condition.

Nation Media Uganda has partnered with both International Hospital Kampala and UMC Victoria Hospital to create awareness about fibroids. The partnership will see the two hospitals offer free and discounted tests and screening for fibroids, this month (March).

In addition, at 50 per cent discount, women will be able to have abdominal scans, breast and cervical cancer scans and Pap smears with free consultations on fibroid-related conditions.

As part of the partnership, the newspaper, has been running stories on fibroids that is not spoken about as much as it should be.

The editorial awareness campaign that started on March 8 and will go on up to March 31, aims to draw attention to the devastation that fibroids can cause. The articles will look at the risk factors, the physical effects fibroids cause, especially in regards to infertility, financial, social and economic implications of treating fibroids and treatment options available.

It is important that this subject is tackled in-depth because it has been a source of pain and misery to many women and their families and yet, not much is known about it. It is shrouded in mystery. Many believe that nothing can be done about it.

Others are told that herbs can heal them, or that doing certain exercises or performing certain rituals will take them away.

However, as the articles and the doctors therein show, this is not the case. One needs proper diagnosing of the problem and then a treatment plan depending on how severe the condition is.

According to one of the articles, ‘Do fibroids affect a woman’s fertility?’ a publication by scientists at the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, US National Library of Medicine, fibroids are present in five to 10 per cent of infertile patients.

As has been seen in many homesteads, infertility has been a source of unfair treatment, grief and isolation for many women. Providing solutions to the problem of fibroids would, therefore, go a long way in helping women live better and healthier lives.

The call is, therefore, upon each individuals and organisations to join the Nation Media Group and help to spread the word about the disease in order to have as many women get the proper help they need.