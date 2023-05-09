Let’s work to keep girls in school longer

Studies have shown that the longer girls stay in school, the less likely they are to become teenage mothers. It goes without saying then, that the harder we work to keep our girls in school, the fewer dropouts due to especially teenage pregnancy and child marriages we will have.

An article this publication carried yesterday, under the headline Sexual offences driving Busoga girls out of school, highlighted the problem of teenage pregnancy in the area of Busoga. The article cited lack of information on sexual reproductive health, poor parenting and poverty among the causes of the rising offences. However, it also noted that schools are seeing a decreased enrollment because the boys are trying to make money by cutting sugarcane for the sugarcane plantations, while the girls seem to have lost interest ever since the Covid-19 epidemic happened.

The irony is that it is in school where these vulnerable children are most likely to get information to help them make better choices. An article on the World Bank website makes this point quite well. It states: “Better educated women tend to be more informed about nutrition and healthcare, have fewer children, marry at a later age, and their children are usually healthier, should they choose to become mothers.

They are more likely to participate in the formal labor market and earn higher incomes.

A recent World Bank study estimates that the ‘limited educational opportunities for girls, and barriers to completing 12 years of education, cost countries between $15 trillion and $30 trillion in lost lifetime productivity and earnings.’”

Districts faced with the teenage pregnancy problem therefore need to look for different solutions and fast. First, there is a need to create awareness not just for the children, but their parents as to the benefits of an educated child. This should be a continuous programme, held for a number of years in order to have the message sink in.

During such programmes and campaigns, they should use the natives of the land who have had success due to an education, especially people others can relate with. Secondly, they should look at the structure of the schools in the area and find out what stops students from going there. Is it a lack of meals? Do girls stay away during their periods due to lack of sanitary towels? Much should be done to tweak the structure in order to attract the students back and make their parents and guardians see the sense in keeping the children in school.

The bigger the problem, the more work one has to do, quickly, and efficiently to stem the oncoming consequences.