Let the govt sort out beef industry issues

Today, Muslims around the world will celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, also known as the ‘sacrifice feast.’ Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s two main festivals, marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

This is when Muslims slaughter animals to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail at the behest of Allah.

We congratulate Muslims in the country as they celebrate the sacrifice of the prophet Ibrahim.

As many as 250 of them last week enjoyed a seminal slice of history when they became more than just a statistic as Uganda Airlines operated its maiden flight to Saudi Arabia.

Like their peers back home, the 250 pilgrims will have one thing on their menu as they mark the end of the sacred pilgrimage to Makkah—meat.

Muslims’ sacrifice of goats, sheep and cows in honour of Ibrahim’s obedience to God often draws attention to the potential profits of the beef production industry, the lunar Islamic calendar notwithstanding.

This year all the more so. Saudi Arabia, a net importer of beef, has not had the smoothest preparations for this year’s Eid al-Adha holiday after a power struggle between military factions in Sudan cut off a handy supply line of beef cuts.

Before the outbreak of violence that has jeopardised exports, Sudan’s beef production industry made the most of meeting halal requirements for Saudi Arabia.

In 2020 alone, exports of beef cuts and offals to Saudi Arabia earned Sudan $30.63 million in forex.

When juxtaposed with the $6 million Uganda averages in exports of beef and beef products, the scale of the work to be done becomes apparent.

Yet the Ugandan government has set itself a target of earning $200 million from exports of its cuts of beef by 2027.

While sceptics will hasten to add that it is easier said than done, we are happy to see the glass as half full in this case.

This is largely because Uganda’s beef muscle cuts are held in high regard by connoisseurs the world over.

While Ugandan beef muscle cuts keep receiving plaudits for their yellow fat, low cholesterol, and high fibre, there is little or no sense that the calculus has shifted.

Recent statistics indicate that the livestock sector accounts for a paltry 4.3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product or GDP.

For a country with nearly 12 million beef cattle under its belt, this is nowhere near good enough. In fact, if it needs to be spelt out, significant improvements are of the essence.

Evidently, the vaccinated cattle population has to undergo a massive scale-up to ensure eradication of Foot-and-Mouth Disease or FMD.

This severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock remains a millstone around the neck of many livestock merchants.

Besides vaccination, the government has to ensure that meat exporters are not left ploughing a lonely furrow.

It makes little or no sense for the exporters to shoulder all the risk and bear all the costs of compliance.