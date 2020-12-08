Let the Namambos not be just part of statistics

By Editor More by this Author

A story titled, ‘Caught in riots, left with broken spine, carried in the Daily Monitor of Monday, December 6, told a heart-breaking narrative of Justine Namambo. The 28-year-old was going about her daily business on November 18 when she was caught in the crossfire between security personnel and protesters in Seeta-Mukono.

Namambo, who owned a stall on Nasser Road in Kampala that brought her a daily income, now finds herself paralysed after being shot in her spinal cord by security personnel.

Namambo’s husband has found treatment hard to come by, partly because of the costs and also due to “technical problems” at Mulago hospital.

According to the story, a security personnel in Seeta-Mukono fired a bullet that hit Namambo while she was travelling to Mukono.

The bullet, which had been lodged in her spinal cord for more than two weeks, was removed following an operation, but doctors say Namambo’s chances of walking again are less than five per cent.

This story highlights many challenges this country is going through. First, that security personnel would seemingly shoot aimlessly such that even a person seated in a parked vehicle, would get severely wounded.

How many people have died because they were shot by security personnel? Who is going to take responsibility? What does this say about the training of the Force? What evaluation is being done to see how protests can be managed better to avoid loss of lives?

What is the government doing for those families who have lost their loved ones due to the grave errors on the part of the security personnel? Have they conducted investigations to find out who exactly was affected and how? Have they visited each family to hear their story, offer condolences and pledge support?

The truth is, Namambo would not be lying paralysed in a hospital bed if the security forces had acted within the law.

We would not have had senseless deaths and injured citizens wondering why they are going through the current pain and despair.

We would not have had properties damaged. We would not have had citizens afraid to go to town to open to do their business.

If the government cannot see that, then those who were killed and Namambos who are suffering injuries will remain just statistics. This must stop if we are to avoid losing more lives in future.