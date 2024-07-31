Let us address care system’s pain points

The death on Monday of a National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) employee while on duty offers more grim evidence about the cost of delays in emergency care across the country. Medard Twinomugisha died whilst on the job, inspecting a malfunctioning sewage line in Kampala. Victor Baguma, who was working alongside Twinomugisha on the fateful day, is hospitalised and in “a critical condition”.

Twinomugisha’s needless death and Baguma’s close shave underscore the urgent need for wholesale improvements to the country’s emergency waiting times. Bystanders on Monday spoke to a broken down care system that ultimately came at the cost of a life. Whereas first responders sprung to the rescue of the two NWSC employees in time, the former were reportedly in sixes and sevens when it came to devising and executing a search and rescue plan.

Unfortunately, indications suggest that the entire chain across the care system radiates pious amateurishness. The grotesque details of deaths of patients in ambulances that run into all sorts of proverbial speed bumps en route to emergency departments, and the deaths of people inside Accident and Emergency (A&E) units made to wait for punishingly long hours are now all too familiar.

A prospective cohort study that put its finger on the pulse of 305 patients in the A&E unit of Mulago hospital between August and October 2015 returned startling results. It found the median waiting time to be 68 minutes, “with a 48-hour mortality of 8.9 percent.” That is to say, 27 of the 305 patients under study died. To compound matters, “waiting time was longest in the most acutely ill triage category (red) at 91.5 minutes.”

Appearing before a House Committee in November of 2022, Dr John Waniaye, the Commissioner Emergency Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, indicated that, going forward, the government plans to deploy about 30 ambulances in each region to scale up emergency care.

Whilst Dr Waniaye is, in a sense, broadly correct, we strongly believe that the social care crisis the country is grappling with demands much more due to the depth and weight of its problems. Traffic gridlocks in major cities occasioned by, among others, a desperately poor road network have hauled ambulance waiting times into deadly territory.

Such an outlook, while understandable, means the likelihood of patients triaged as less urgent (green) gradually veering to the critical zone (red or even blue) is quite frankly high. To avoid this domino effect of loss perpetuating loss, responsible authorities have to roll up their sleeves.

The myriad problems, including poor road networks, poor pay for workers that constitute the care system, that contribute to the social care crisis have to be decisively addressed.

Short of that, we will continue dealing with Twinomugisha-esque deaths.

